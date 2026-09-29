Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday, 29th September, 2026

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Tuesday, 29th September, 2026.

The Federal High Court in Abuja’s order directing the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority to continue granting and renewing petroleum products import licences has opened a fresh battle over fuel imports as domestic refining capacity expands.

A wide disparity in the ability of companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, to cover their debt obligations with cash has emerged, with some companies holding several times more cash than debt, while others have cash covering only a fraction of their outstanding borrowings.

As Nigerians join the rest of the world to mark World Heart Day today, experts have identified the high cost of care, out-of-pocket spending, dearth of equipment, severe shortage of specialists and poor emergency services as major obstacles to the management and treatment of the increasing burden of heart disease in the country.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has called for a fundamental scaling up of the size of Nigeria’s national budget, arguing that the country cannot achieve its ambition of becoming a $1 trillion economy while operating one of the smallest budgets among the world’s most populous nations.

Restoration of harmony and cohesion in five state chapters ahead of the 2027 elections has taken centre stage in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The National Working Committee (NWC) has sent delegations to the troubled chapters to resolve the disputes arising from governorship, National Assembly and House of Assembly primaries.

A fresh clash between Mambilla residents and Fulani pastoralists has left at least seven people dead, 186 livestock killed and over 340 homes razed in Taraba State. The incident, which happened in Geroji settlements of Mbamnga ward, Sardauna Local Government Area, also displaced more than 1,000 residents.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian.