2027: ‘I Assure You That We Will Bring Back Subsidy’ – Peter Obi

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has pledged to reinstate the fuel subsidy after tackling corruption in the country.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi made this known at a town hall meeting organised for the Obi/Kwankwaso presidential ticket in Sokoto on Monday.

Peter Obi said corruption remained the major challenge confronting Nigeria, stressing that his administration, if elected, would tackle it across all sectors.

The former Governor of Anambra State also urged Nigerians to vote for NDC candidates at all levels during the 2027 election, saying it is a collective responsibility to address the country’s recurring challenges.

According to Peter Obi, the NDC is committed to providing politics of care and service to Nigerians.

He said, “People are talking about subsidy but what is all about it is corruption. By removing the corruption, I assure you that we will bring back subsidy.

“The problem of Nigeria is corruption, as such, if elected, we will stop all forms of corruption in every sector of the country.”

Peter Obi further expressed concerns about Nigerians’ economic situation, promising to deploy the country’s resources to improve security, education, and other sectors of the economy.

He said all state capitals will be connected by railway lines to facilitate economic activities and boost development.

He added, “Education is our number one priority after unity and security.”