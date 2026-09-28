Details Emerge As Peter Obi, Kwankwaso Visit Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos)

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Monday, visited the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

Naija News reports that the politicians visited the Sultan at his palace in Sokoto State.

According to a statement made available to Naija News by Prince Bashir Adefaka, on behalf of the media team of the Sultan of Sokoto,the NDC flagbearer and his running mate were accompanied on the visit by the party’s Sokoto State governorship candidate, Dr Shamsu Haido, among other party faithful.

According to the Sultan’s media team, the politicians used the visit as an opportunity to discuss matters relating to the country, the forthcoming political activities, and formally inform the Sultan of their aspirations to rule the country and seek his royal blessings.

During the meeting, the Sultan called on politicians and their supporters to conduct their political activities peacefully and responsibly, while respecting one another and protecting the unity of the society.

He stressed that political activities should not become a means of dividing Nigerians or creating hatred, hostility and unnecessary tension among citizens.

The Sultan particularly, cautioned politicians and their supporters across parties against the use of abusive language, insults and inflammatory statements, warning that such conduct could heighten tensions and potentially lead to violence within communities.

According to him, politicians have the constitutional and democratic right to present their manifestos, programmes and ideas to the electorate and seek the support of the people.

He, however, urged them to exercise that right with decorum and within the provisions of the law, while respecting other candidates, political parties and Nigerians who may hold different political opinions.

The Sultan emphasized the need for political actors to place the interests of Nigeria and the peace of the country above their individual political differences.

He noted that political positions are temporary, whereas the unity, peace and stability of the country remain essential to its continued development.

The Sultan also charged political leaders, particularly those seeking elective public offices, to lead by example and demonstrate the kind of conduct they expect from their supporters.

He urged them to ensure that political campaigns and engagements do not degenerate into personal attacks, hostility or actions capable of creating divisions among communities and citizens.

Earlier, Peter Obi expressed appreciation to the Sultan for receiving the delegation and granting them an audience.

Obi thanked the Sultan for his hospitality and for listening to the delegation, describing the visit as part of their broader political engagement and consultation with traditional and community leaders.

The Sultan was accompanied during the visit by Prof. Sambo Wali, Wazirin Sokoto; Alhaji Rilwanu Bello, Magajin Rafin Sokoto; Alhaji Aliyu Attahiru Galadanchi, Galadiman Garin Sokoto; Alhaji Muhammad Jabbi Kilgori, Sa’in Kilgori; Usman Shehu Abubakar, Fagacin Sokoto; and Alhaji Saidu Maccido, Secretary of the Sultanate Council.