‘I Was Misled’ – Kenneth Okonkwo Recants Stance On Peter Obi’s Debt Record In Anambra

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, has recanted his stance on the debt records of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, during his tenure as governor of Anambra State.

Naija News recalls that Kenneth Okonkwo served as spokesperson for Peter Obi’s presidential campaign council during the 2023 election.

He often defended Peter Obi’s record while challenging Nigerians to verify his claims.

However, Okonkwo, speaking on ‘Sunday Politics’, a programme on Television Continental (TVC), admitted to being misled by the financial records about Peter Obi in 2023.

According to Okonkwo, he could no longer stand by some of the claims made about Peter Obi considering the recent statements from the Anambra State government.

He said, “You know me, I’m a very passionate person in whatever I believe in. Let me tell you because I was misled.

“There was a time I told Nigerians that Peter Obi was not owing anything, did not leave any debt, he was not owing any salary. No gratuity. No pension. And I said, go and verify.

“I’m not a man that stands on my own misunderstanding. When I see the facts, I agree.

“The fact is Anambra state government said he borrowed eight loans. The fact is that Anambra state said that at the water corporation, he was owing workers there, all the salaries, all the arrears. I cannot say the same thing that I said about Peter Obi in 2023.”

Speaking further, Okonkwo recalled how he previously defended Peter Obi’s family over claims about the cost of a wristwatch allegedly worn by President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi.

The Nollywood actor-turned-politician emphasised that his position on Peter Obi’s records has now changed, adding that it is going to be a cross-examination in 2027.

He stated, “There was a time they figured out that Tinubu’s son was wearing a watch worth up to N135 million.

“I ran out on television and I said nobody from Peter Obi’s family can ever wear such a thing when people are dying in poverty. I stuck my reputation on it. Can I still say that today?

“That’s why I said in 2023, I campaigned for them as the examination in chief. In 2027, it’s going to be a cross-examination.”