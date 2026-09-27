Police Arrest Former Lawmaker, Prominent Monarch, Eight Others Over NDC Meeting Attack

Detectives from the Zone 13 Command in Ukpo, Dunukofia, Anambra State, have arrested a former member of the House of Representatives, Uchenna Igwesi, popularly known as USA Igwesi, prominent Enugu traditional ruler, Igwe Obiora Igwesi, and eight other suspects over the violent attack during a Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ward meeting in Obuoffia, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Naija News learnt that the Inspector-General of Police ordered their arrest on Tuesday, September 22, and it was executed following a petition dated September 15, 2026, written by Chief G. Tagbo Ike, SAN, on behalf of the NDC Obuoffia Ward.

Those arrested alongside the monarch and Igwesi include Uchenna Moses Ani (alias Odogwu), Chidi Ani, Oko Nwodo (alias Buzuzu), Dominic Arum (alias City Hangout), Ifeanyi Solomon Nwobodo (alias Agege), Victor Okechukwu (alias Ogboni), Nnabuike Ani (alias Stone), and John Chukuma Ogbodo.

In the petition addressed to the Inspector-General of Police, Force Headquarters, Abuja and obtained by SaharaReporters disclosed that the suspects were accused of conspiracy to commit felony, unlawful possession of fire-arms, attempted murder, assault occasioning grievous harm, threatening violence and stealing.

According to the petition, the attack occurred on September 12, 2026, when party members gathered at Ihuani Awkunanaw, Obuoffia, for a ward meeting.

The petitioners stated that they had duly obtained permission from the Divisional Police Station, Agbani ahead of the meeting, noting that the ward is the home ward of the NDC’s governorship candidate, Sir Christian Chinyeaka Ohaa.

The petition alleges that a convoy of three cars and two motorcycles drove past the venue and Igwesi yelled out vicious threats and tantrums saying, “We will spill blood, and nothing will happen’. ‘We will kill Donald Onovo’.

“As the political party members watched in awe and stupefaction, staccato gun-shots rent the air. Screaming of persons hit by bullets enveloped the gathering.”

The attack reportedly left eight people with gunshot wounds and they include, Hon. Donald Onovo, Hon. Maduka Ngene (Ward Chairman), Mr. Victor Onovo, Madam Ogbodo Gloria, Mr. Maduabuchi Ugwu, Mr. Nelson Nnaemeka, Mr. Chinonso Nwagbara, and Mr. Obinna Daniel Owo.

The petition further stated that “apart from the afore-listed victims, there aboungunshotsof persons, who attended the botched ward meeting, sustained minor injuries.

“It is fitting in the circumstance, that the suspects are broughtgunshotk to edify the laws of Nigeria and stem their actions from snow-balling into lawlessness as the 2027 general election approaches.”

The petition added that “in the past one week, the seventeen (17) Local Government Areas of Enugu State have witnessed co-ordinated armed attacks sponsored by the Chairmen of Local Governments in Enugu State… aimed at silencing the opposition activities in the State in the run-up of 2027 general elections in Nigeria.”