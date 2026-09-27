2027: We’re Prepared To Win, No Party Can Challenge Us – APC National Chairman, Yilwatda

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has expressed optimism that the party will win the forthcoming election.

Naija News reports that Yilwatda, briefing journalists at the end of a three-day retreat in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, on Saturday, dismissed the threat posed by opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to Yilwatda, parties like the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) would merely participate in the polls rather than mount a serious contest against the ruling party.

Citing recent outcomes from five by-elections held across the country, Yilwatda emphasised that the party’s electoral prospects remain formidable.

He further argued that media narratives regarding opposition momentum do not align with realities on the ground.

He said, “We went to Ekiti and came first; the party that came second was the PDP, not the so-called opposition (ADC and NDC). We went to Osun and we became second, none of those political parties you claimed won even a councillorship.

“So if they can’t even win a councillorship, are we contesting against them? As far as I am concerned, they are participants in this election, not contesting with us. We are very confident that our party can win this election; we are prepared to win the 2027 election.

“Even last week, we had a by-election in Adamawa, in Ganye local government, where Atiku comes from, and we won the election. We are very grounded, and I doubt if any party can challenge us.”