APC Chairman, Yilwatda Begins Two-Week Vacation Abroad

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has commenced a two-week vacation outside Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the Chairman’s Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki.

According to Tooki, the vacation is well deserved following an exceptionally demanding first year in office for Yilwatda.

He explained that the vacation will give the APC Chairman time to rest, rejuvenate, and reflect on the party’s development as the APC prepares for the 2027 general elections.

The APC said that since assuming office, Yilwatda had focused on strengthening the party’s internal structures and promoting greater cohesion among its stakeholders.

The statement said the vacation would also allow Yilwatda to reflect on the party’s next phase of development as it begins preparations for the 2027 electoral season.

“The vacation will provide the National Chairman an opportunity to rest, rejuvenate and reflect on the party’s next phase of development ahead of the 2027 general elections,” the statement said.

The APC said Yilwatda would also use the period to fine-tune arrangements for the forthcoming National Working Committee (NWC) retreat.

The retreat is expected to review the party’s progress under the current leadership and develop strategies for the elections ahead.

The ruling party stressed that Yilwatda’s temporary absence would not disrupt its activities or affect the functioning of its leadership organs.

According to the APC, members of the National Working Committee will continue to discharge their responsibilities in accordance with the party’s constitution during the chairman’s absence.

Naija News understands that Yilwatda is expected to return to Nigeria at the end of the two-week vacation and resume his official duties ahead of the 2027 elections.