First Lady’s Visit: APGA Is Confusing Tinubu – APC Raises Alarm

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State has accused the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) of deceiving President Bola Tinubu.

The party made the allegation while addressing arrangements for the visit of the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, to the state on Thursday.

APC claimed that APGA is giving the president the impression that they are working together, even as it is being alienated from national activities.

Naija News reports that the party made the allegation in a statement issued on Monday in Awka by the state secretary, Obi Okpala.

They protested the exclusion of the party and its women from the arrangements for the First Lady’s visit, saying the party only learned about the arrangements through an announcement by the Office of the First Lady of Anambra State, Dr Nonye Soludo.

The statement read, “The Anambra State APC warmly welcomes Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu CON, to our dear state and appreciates her unwavering commitment to the empowerment, welfare and economic advancement of Nigerian women, particularly her initiative to empower thousands of women across the Southeast.

“However, the Anambra State APC is constrained to express its concern and disappointment that, as of the time of issuing this statement, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress in Anambra State, including its women’s leadership and recognised party structures, have neither been formally invited nor meaningfully carried along in the arrangements for this important visit.

“As the leading political party at the national level and a major political stakeholder in Anambra State, we believe that an official visit by the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, particularly one centred on the empowerment of women, should transcend partisan considerations and provide an opportunity for broad participation, consultation and inclusion.

“It is therefore difficult for us to reconcile the apparent exclusion of the APC and its women structures with the repeated public narrative of “Progressives Are Working Together

“The Rhetorics of Progressives Working Together is only intended for the National Television shows as APGA as a party is not marketing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his achievements in the state but using it to hoodwink APC leadership and also to confuse the gullible public into voting APGA candidates in the National and State Assembly Elections.

“We believe that this should not be interpreted as an attempt to politicise your humanitarian and empowerment programme, but rather as an appeal for greater inclusion and recognition of all relevant stakeholders in the spirit of national unity.

“The APC has been structured and strengthened to deliver Mr President in Anambra State, we totally reject the rhetoric of Progressives are working together because is not tenable anywhere rather they are confusing Mr President with the 25 percent narrative which they know they are not capable of producing considering their background, because all their media communications are demarketing Mr President and APC.”