2027: PDP Chieftain Vows To Deliver 90% Ekiti Vote For Tinubu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Dr Oluwole Oluyede, has set his sights on securing 90 per cent of the votes of registered voters in the state for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Oluyede, who was the PDP governorship candidate in the June 20, 2026 Ekiti State Governorship Election, said the ambitious target could be achieved through aggressive grassroots mobilization.

The PDP chieftain disclosed this in a statement made available in Ado Ekiti on Monday, Naija News reports.

Oluyede called on members and supporters of the PDP, All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political groups who share his vision of a prosperous Ekiti and stronger Nigeria to join the mobilization for Tinubu’s re-election.

He said the 2027 election should be seen as an opportunity to consolidate development rather than simply another political contest.

“I believe President Bola Tinubu deserves a second term. Nigeria cannot continue to start all over again every four years. If we have begun a process of reform, we must allow that process to mature and consolidate,” he said.

Oluyede said he was ready to work with Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, and other stakeholders to achieve the 90 per cent target.

He assured that his mobilization team would take the campaign to every door, household, ward and community across the state, explaining why it believes Tinubu deserves another term while allowing residents to make informed decisions.

“It is a huge target, but it is achievable. We are going to work for it. The target is not merely about winning an election, but about building a political bridge among different groups in Ekiti and strengthening the relationship between the state and federal governments,” he added.

He stressed that a massive deployment would be made for grassroots mobilization across the 16 local government areas and 177 wards in the state.

Oluyede also dismissed claims that he had abandoned politics after travelling for a two-week holiday following the governorship election.

He explained that the break came after a series of consultations and political engagements and gave him time to rest after what he described as a demanding election period.

According to him, the period also allowed him to reflect on political developments in Ekiti and Nigeria.

Oluyede said some of his consultations were aimed at bringing people from the PDP and APC together, stressing that the interest of Nigeria and Ekiti State should come before party politics.

He disclosed that he met with President Tinubu after the election following an invitation from the President.

Oluyede said they had a meaningful discussion and agreed to work together towards the 2027 election.

He stressed that the meeting was not about abandoning his political identity but about putting Nigeria and the interest of Nigerians first.

The PDP chieftain also disclosed that he met with Governor Oyebanji for a frank and constructive discussion.

He said they agreed that despite their different political backgrounds, they must work together on issues concerning the development and future of Ekiti State.

Oluyede added that his engagement with Oyebanji was part of efforts to build a broader political understanding across party lines.