Tinubu Never Promised Nigerians Eldorado In Three Years – Presidency Slams Opposition

President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, said his principal never promised Nigerians a perfect country in three years.

He argued that it is impossible for a country to solve all its challenges in four years, adding that it is a process that takes time.

Naija News reports that the presidential aide spoke in a statement shared on 𝕏 on Monday.

He faulted the opposition’s campaign against Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, insisting that they lack original ideas and has no blueprint to base its campaigns on.

He wrote: “Campaigning against the results and impact of the Renewed Hope Agenda is now their stock in trade. No original ideas. No blueprint.

“President Tinubu did not promise Eldorado in 3 years. No country solved its challenges in 4 years. It’s always a journey.

“The opposition continues to attack the successful and bold decisions of President Tinubu. We will continue to point the results out and defend them.

“We will make Nigerians understand deeply that the rebuilding of the pillars of our economy is ongoing, and those eager to gain power are desperadoes who have nothing to offer except their greed for power.

“Thank you, Ada, for the bitter truth spoken. But more for the light you have brought to what they want to hide.”