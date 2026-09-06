‘Tinubu’s Reforms Are Not Abstract Theories’ – Akpabio

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said the reforms introduced by the President Bola Tinubu administration, including fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange reforms, are not abstract theories but concrete and necessary measures to reposition the economy.

Naija News reports that Akpabio made this known on Saturday while receiving a high-level delegation of the Northern Ethnic Groups Assembly in Abuja.

Akpabio urged Northern youths to support the administration’s economic reforms and policy continuity, stressing that the policies have now crossed a critical threshold and are beginning to produce tangible benefits for Nigerians.

According to Akpabio, removing the fuel subsidy and efforts to stabilise the foreign exchange market were necessary steps toward achieving fiscal sustainability.

He said, “I stand before you not merely as a politician, but as a public servant committed to the prosperity of our nation, and particularly this vital region.

“The reforms initiated by President Tinubu are not abstract theories; they are concrete, courageous actions designed to dismantle long-standing structural bottlenecks and unlock Nigeria’s vast potential.

“While these measures initially posed challenges, they were the surgical procedures needed to redirect resources into healthcare, education, and infrastructure.”

Akpabio also claimed that the reforms were producing early positive indicators, including improved revenue collection, increased investor confidence and renewed interest from international partners.

He urged Northern youths to become active participants in governance rather than waiting for the future before taking responsibility.

He stated, “You are architects of today, not just leaders of tomorrow.”

Akpabio also said the 10th National Assembly was prioritising reforms aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.

He added, “Your innovation and engagement are the lifeblood of these reforms. We urge you to be critical consumers of information and to engage in constructive dialogue.”