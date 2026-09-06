No Security Protocol Was Breached – Akpabio’s Aide Defends Wife’s Senate Visit

The Senate President’s wife, Mrs Ekaette Akpabio, visited the Senate chamber with engineers and technicians to inspect faulty facilities, according to the Senate President’s aide, Dr Jibril Tafida.

Tafida, Special Adviser to the President of the Senate on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), said the visit was not an unauthorized entry into the chamber as claimed by an online publication.

He described as false the report alleging that Mrs Akpabio had ‘unholy access’ to the Senate chamber, Naija News reports.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, Tafida explained that Mrs Akpabio visited the National Assembly on Saturday to inspect some faulty equipment and facilities in the chamber.

He said the visit followed complaints from senators and staff about poor facilities and shoddy work allegedly carried out by contractors.

According to him, the inspection was undertaken at the instance of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Tafida also dismissed claims that Mrs Akpabio entered the chamber with ‘marabouts’ and other persons of questionable character.

He explained that those who accompanied her were engineers and technicians with expertise in electrical works, information and communication technology, audio-visual systems and building maintenance.

He said the relevant National Assembly officials were aware of the visit and that no security procedure was breached.

Tafida added that Saturday was deliberately chosen for the inspection to avoid interfering with plenary and other legislative activities.

He described the report as misinformation and speculative journalism aimed at creating controversy where there was none.

The presidential aide urged members of the public to disregard the report and called on Naijanewsdirect and other media platforms to verify their information before publishing stories involving public officers and their families.

He described Mrs Akpabio as a woman known for philanthropy and integrity, while maintaining that the Senate President remained focused on his legislative responsibilities and would not be distracted by what he called unfounded allegations.

Tafida further said the National Assembly remained secure and properly managed.

According to Vanguard, when contacted, Tafida declined to make further comments beyond the statement, but maintained that the Senate President’s office would not tolerate what he described as reckless journalism targeted at the family.