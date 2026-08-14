Osun Should Be Better Than What I Have Seen – Akpabio Gives Oyebamiji Fresh Charge

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has condemned the state of the roads in Osun State.

Naija News reports that Akpabio shared his disapproval during the mega rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osogbo, the state capital.

He urged the APC governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, to ensure he uses the allocation meant for the state judiciously if elected governor on Saturday.

He argued that Osun should look better, insisting that enough allocation is coming from the federal government to transform the state.

He charged Oyebamiji to align with the Federal government to ensure that Osun State feels the dividends of democracy if elected governor.

He said: “No state government is borrowing money for projects; enough money is coming to the state, and Osun should be better than what I have seen. On the road between Ibadan and here, even the potholes are not fixed.

“AMBO, once you are elected on Saturday and sworn in, you must immediately begin the progressive movement; you must transform Osun State; you must show the people that development is part and parcel of politics; that what they need is the dividends of democracy and not social media.

“May God guide you as you use Osun money for Osun people, as you transform the infrastructure, as you join us in the centre to ensure that Nigeria is transformed.”