Osun Election: Akpabio, Uzodimma, APC Governors Storm Osogbo For Mega Rally

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Hope Uzodimma, have arrived in Osogbo, Osun State, for the All Progressives Congress (APC) mega rally ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

Naija News understands that also in Osogbo for the rally were the governors of Edo, Kogi and Ondo states, Monday Okpebholo, Usman Ododo and Lucky Aiyedatiwa, respectively.

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, James Faleke, was also among prominent APC figures who arrived for the event.

The gathering forms part of the ruling party’s final mobilisation efforts for its governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, ahead of the August 15 election.

The presence of senior party leaders was expected to boost the APC’s campaign as it intensified grassroots mobilisation across Osun.

Party supporters, campaign coordinators and leaders from the state’s 30 local government areas are expected at the mega rally.

The gathering comes as the campaign period enters its final stage ahead of the governorship election.

The APC is seeking to consolidate support for Oyebamiji and translate months of campaign activities into votes at the poll.

It was gathered that some of the visiting governors and other senior party leaders had commenced meetings with APC members and supporters in Osun.

The engagements reportedly included outreach to indigenes of their respective states who reside in Osun, as part of efforts to broaden support for the party’s candidate.

The activities are expected to complement the APC’s existing grassroots structures across the state.

Oyebamiji, a former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), emerged as the APC governorship candidate following the party’s primary in Osogbo.