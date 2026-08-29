2027: Campaigns Will Not Affect Legislation – Akpabio

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has assured Nigerians that the 2027 election campaign will not stop members of the National Assembly from carrying out their legislative duties.

Naija News reports that Akpabio stated this while speaking with journalists at the Presidential wing of the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo.

Akpabio, who recently convened a meeting of All Progressive Congress (APC) Critical Stakeholders in Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, where President Bola Tinubu, himself and Governor Umo Eno received unanimous endorsement for their return bid to their offices in 2027, said electioneering and legislative duties are not the same, and that one cannot affect or disturb the other.

He emphasised that not all lawmakers belong to the same party, adding that campaigns can be scheduled in the afternoons or evenings while the senators focus on their work in the mornings.

He said, “We were elected for four years and we are going to work for four years. Anybody that is walking on the tiny rope must be able to do the balancing act. We are politicians and campaigns would start very soon. Campaigns can be fixed in the afternoons or evenings while we do our work in the mornings.

“It is not a problem at all. It is not everybody that will go for campaign at the same time because we belong to different political parties. Nothing will affect legislation. We will continue to make laws to take care of the needs of the people. It has never affected the work of the parliament.”