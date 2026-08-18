What I Told Akpabio, Dangote When They Called Me To Delete Tweets Concerning Osun Election – Davido

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has disclosed that Senate President Godswill Akpabio and businessman Aliko Dangote contacted him during the Osun State governorship election and asked him to remove some of his posts on social media.

Naija News reports that Davido made the disclosure during an interview with News Central TV on Tuesday while discussing his involvement in monitoring the election and the events that took place as votes were being counted.

The singer claimed that huge amounts of money were brought into Osun State by political actors in an attempt to influence the outcome of the election.

According to him, information reaching his team suggested that more than ₦110 billion was involved in efforts to sway voters and affect the process.

Davido said he became worried about the possible effect of such spending on future elections in Nigeria.

He argued that allowing money and violence to determine election results could create a dangerous pattern for the country.

He said: “I just confirmed today. They spent N110 billion. If you see the cash these people brought in. If they had gotten away with that election, Nigeria is finished. Because the blueprint for election will now be violence and money. We didn’t spend a dime on election day. All we could do was just pray that these people take their money and vote for us.

“It got to a point where it was the Osun people that were beating the people that were trying to seize ballots. People are tired. I heard the Senate President was trying to call the collation centre. They were calling me to delete. I can’t delete anything. Uncle Aliko called me too.

“I told them, Uncle, I’m not deleting until the INEC announcement. My uncle should be an example to all other government officials and governors. When you stand by the people, the people will stand by you.”