We’ll Visit You When It’s Time For You To Get Re-elected – Davido Fires Back At Okpebholo

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has refused to apologize to Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo over his social media post involving the governor’s alleged West African Examinations Council (WAEC) result.

Naija News reports that Davido said he had no regrets about sharing the document, arguing that his action was a response to Okpebholo’s public comments about Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The singer made his position known during an interview with News Central in Osun State on Tuesday.

The dispute started after Okpebholo took a swipe at Ademola Adeleke while participating in political activities ahead of the August 15 Osun State governorship election.

The Edo governor criticized Adeleke’s dancing and questioned his approach to leadership.

Davido, who is Adeleke’s nephew and had been involved in his uncle’s campaign activities, responded by posting what appeared to be Okpebholo’s WAEC result on his Instagram Story on Friday.

The post quickly attracted reactions online, with some people questioning the decision to bring the governor’s academic record into the political disagreement.

One of those who criticized Davido’s action was Tugbiyele, who called on the singer to apologize to Okpebholo.

He argued that the alleged result should not have been used to mock or attack the Edo governor, even if the academic performance shown in the document was considered poor.

Tugbiyele also said Davido should not have taken up the matter personally on behalf of Adeleke.

Davido, however, rejected the appeal and maintained that Okpebholo had brought the matter upon himself by travelling from Edo State to Osun State to criticize his uncle during the election campaign.

The singer also questioned Okpebholo’s record as governor, pointing to issues in Edo State while defending Adeleke against the criticism from the Edo governor.

“I’m not going to apologize. I didn’t do anything wrong. I was just telling people of the state the results their governor has. Yes, and you came, you left your state, you came to another state. You came in and then started talking that my uncle is a dancer; he is not serious. The road to your Government House is not done. My uncle is not serious. First of all, you were not even elected; you were selected.

“You don’t know what it means to win an election. That’s why you could go there and talk. I feel so bad for his kids. Because you see what my dad is doing. Do you understand? Yeah, you’re abusing a sitting governor in his own state. A whole governor staying in a hotel, walking around like… In fact, finish your three years, we’ll visit you when it’s time for you to get re-elected”, he said.