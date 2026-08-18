It’s Not APC – Davido Speaks On Preferred Presidential Candidate

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has said he has not chosen a presidential candidate for the 2027 general election but has ruled out supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the singer made his position known during an interview with News Central TV on Tuesday.

Davido said he currently has no politician he is backing for the presidency.

He also explained that his position is different from that of his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, who has declared his support for President Bola Tinubu’s bid for another term in office.

According to the singer, his uncle made his decision to support Tinubu after winning the Osun governorship election, but he personally does not feel compelled to follow the same path.

“My uncle, immediately he won, came out to declare his support for Tinubu, but for me, I’m not propelled to support anybody. I personally haven’t seen anybody.

In the past, yes, I’ve supported Atiku before when we were in PDP, and I supported in 2015 when APC first did the merger; my late uncle Isiaka Adeleke (Serubawon) was part of the APC, I campaigned then.

Right now I don’t have a presidential candidate. It might change, but it’s not going to be APC. Everybody should have their choice”, he said.