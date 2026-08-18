As Long As I’m Alive, Fadahunsi Won’t Return To National Assembly – Davido

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has reacted to a prediction that Senator Francis Fadahunsi and House of Representatives member Oluwole Oke could return to the National Assembly after the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Davido made his position known on Tuesday while responding to a post on 𝕏 while discussing the political future of the two Osun State lawmakers.

The singer dismissed the suggestion that both politicians would retain their seats, indicating that he intends to work against their return to the federal legislature.

The user, @Tobilola_ had written: “Fada and Wole Oke showed capacity sha. They’ll be returning to the national assembly, I’m afraid.”

Quoting the post, Davido replied: “Not with me alive.”

Fadahunsi currently represents Osun East Senatorial District in the Senate, while Oke represents Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Both politicians are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In other news, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Osun State chapter has accused the Accord Party of carrying out post-election attacks on its members.

APC spokesman Kola Olabisi made the claim in a statement.

Olabisi alleged that some ‘illegal sit-at-home local government council chairmen’ forced their way into council areas with political hoodlums armed with guns, cutlasses, cudgels and juju.

He also claimed that some illegal NURTW executives have been using thugs to force their way into motor parks.