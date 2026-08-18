‘We Fought A War’ – Davido Speaks On Presence Of 17 Governors, 50 NASS Members At Osun Election

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has said a war was fought during the just-concluded Osun State gubernatorial election.

Naija News recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Governor Ademola Adeleke the winner of the August 15, 2026 election after defeating his closest rival, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji.

Adeleke won 19 local government areas with 511,067 votes, while Oyebamiji won 11 LGAs with 444,815 votes.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday in Osogbo, Davido said the people of Osun State stood their ground despite intimidation by the APC.

According to Davido, 17 APC governors and 50 National Assembly members came against his uncle during the election, and he still emerged victorious.

He said, “Osun State people stood their ground despite all the intimidation. We fought a battle, in fact, it was a war.

“When you have 17 governors and 50 senators and House of Representatives against one man and he still came out victorious, God is good.”

Meanwhile, Deji Adeleke, the father of Davido, also revealed that he was sure that his brother, Ademola Adeleke, would emerge victorious in the just-concluded governorship election.

The elder to the governor, who spoke in a video shared on 𝕏 by #OluwasayoElijiah, said, “I don’t discuss with anybody. I do it in the corner of my room. I do this every day. So, I was not worried. I had no doubt in my mind that Ademola will win. Ademola will overcome.

“I fortify myself with the power of the Almighty God every day. And the day that I fast, I’ll do it three times a day. And nobody knew. I don’t discuss with anybody.”