I Wonder What People Would Be Saying If Osun Election Results Were Otherwise – Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats singer and producer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has expressed gratitude to the youths in Osun for their strong support for his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, in the last Governorship Election.

Naija News reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, announced Accord Party candidate, Adeleke, as the winner of the governorship election it conducted on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Addressing journalists in Ede on Tuesday amid continued celebration of the victory, Davido said he wonders what people would have been saying if the outcome of the poll had been otherwise.

The entertainer also applauded the Osun youths for helping restore hope by following due process through the electoral commission and giving it another opportunity to redeem its image ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Shout out to Osun youths. You guys did really give hope to the people in Osun; you guys gave hope to the whole Nigeria. I wonder what the people would be talking if the result were otherwise. I seriously commend the youth for following through the process from the unit to the ward, local government and eventually the INEC office”, Davido said.

‘No Future Political Ambition’

Davido, however, dismissed speculations that he might be nursing a political ambition with his active involvement in the Osun State governorship election.

He reiterated his commitment to supporting the development of Osun State, particularly through entertainment and youth engagement.

Recall that Davido is currently the Chairman of the Osun State Sports Trust Fund.

“No, I don’t have any future political ambition,” the musician responded while fielding questions from journalists on political ambition.

Davido, however, shared his dreams of organising a major concert in Osun State after the governor’s inauguration in December.

This, according to him, will provide an opportunity for young talents from across the state to perform alongside him.

“I definitely want to see Osun youth perform alongside me, so maybe we will do like a little competition before then to pick the artists,” he said.

“Another project we are looking at is creating a recreational centre. I think after the inauguration in December, we will have it in Osun.”

Davido noted that the proposed entertainment centre would provide opportunities for young people and attract thousands of young people monthly, helping keep them engaged and off the streets.

“That kind of situation can attract thousands of youth every month, taking them off the streets. That’s one of my plans definitely.

“We need to embrace unity as the governor said, and we must forgive one another for the interest of peace. Although that may be hard, we just need to dig deep to forgive,” he added.