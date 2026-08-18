‘I Will Not Be 40 And Dragging Spotlight With Some 20-Year Old Kids’ – Davido

Nigerian award-winning singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has urged veteran singers to take a break from music and stop dragging the spotlight with young artistes.

Naija News reports that Davido, speaking in a recent episode of the Uncut Podcast, said it is unfair for older artists to be competing with younger ones for the spotlight.

According to the Afrobeat star, he and his contemporaries should be rounding up from the music scene in the next five to six years to give way to younger artists.

Davido further boasted that with his current catalogue, he could easily take a 10-year break, do a comeback, and sell out 50 arena shows.

He said, “This is me and my contemporaries’ last 5–6 years. I am not going to be 40, still dragging the spotlight with guys in their 20s. Jay-Z took a break and he is doing his thing.

“I can take a 10-year break, come back, and still do a 50-arena tour. I have the catalogue. I might decide not to make another song for the rest of my life, and nobody is touching my catalogue.

“There are so many other things music should be able to help you branch into. I am not saying we should retire. But I am not going to be 40 and dragging the spotlight with some 20-year-old kid.”