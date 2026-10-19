‘He Rejected Billions Of Dollars’ – Israel DMW Speaks On Davido’s Purported Secret Support For APC

The logistics manager to Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, Israel DMW, has urged Nigerians to disregard rumours that his boss is secretly working for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Davido faced severe backlash after his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, declared his support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

However, Israel, in a post on his Instagram page on Sunday, described the claims that Davido is secretly supporting APC as fabricated lies to gain social media traffic.

According to him, Davido rejected millions of dollars to endorse any presidential candidate, adding that the singer would never betray Nigerians.

Israel DMW also reiterated Davido’s stance of not supporting APC in the forthcoming election.

He said, “Dearest Nigerians, kindly disregard the useless rumours going around that Oga has been secretly or is currently working for the APC.

“All are totally fabricated lies to gain social media traffic. His earlier stance still remains.

“Oga has rejected several millions of dollars to endorse any of the presidential candidates. He keeps saying he would be with Nigerians, who are going through a lot, and that he would never betray them at all. What else do Nigerians want again?”