2027: ‘Yes, Tinubu’s Supporters Are Truly Mad’ – Onanuga Replies Amaechi

Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, has replied to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, over a remark that supporters of the current administration are mad.

Naija News recalls that Amaechi, while speaking at a town hall meeting in Benin City, Edo State, Amaechi said only “mad people” and “thieves” would vote for Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Faulting the president’s economic policies, Amaechi described the removal of the fuel subsidy as “reckless” and urged Edo residents not to vote for Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

The former Minister of Transportation argued that Nigerians who campaign for Tinubu’s re-election should not be trusted. He also described those who intend to vote for the President as people who are not thinking clearly.

Amaechi said the 2027 election would reveal how many Nigerians are willing to support Tinubu, adding that Edo residents should reject the President at the polls if they want to show sound judgment.

In response, Onanuga, in a post on his 𝕏 handle, admitted that Tinubu’s supporters are truly ‘MAD’ and defined the acronym as ‘Motivated, Assured and Determined’.

Onanuga wrote: “Rotimi Amaechi: Yes, we, the followers and supporters of President Tinubu, are truly MAD. Read why we are.

“Motivated, driven by purpose and passion. Assured, confident in our vision and victory.

“Determined, focused, resolute, and unstoppable for President Tinubu’s re-election.”