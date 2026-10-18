Tinubu Said Every Incumbent Office Holder Should Get Second Term, Alia Rejected It – Agada

A former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Austin Agada has accused Governor Hyacinth Alia of rejecting a proposal by President Bola Tinubu concerning the re-election of incumbent party office holders in 2027.

Naija News reports that the Agada made the allegation in during an interview on African Independent Television (AIT).

According to the former party chairman, Tinubu had proposed that all serving APC officeholders in Benue State should be allowed to seek a second term without facing opposition from other aspirants during the party’s primaries.

He explained that the proposal was presented during a peace and reconciliation meeting organised to address disagreements among members of the party in the state.

Agada said the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, conveyed the President’s position during the meeting and urged party members to accept the proposal.

He added that Akume encouraged the participants to support Tinubu’s position, noting that they eventually agreed to the arrangement.

However, Agada alleged that Governor Alia did not accept the proposal despite the agreement reached at the meeting.

The former APC chairman claimed that the governor subsequently supported other aspirants to challenge incumbent party officeholders who were seeking re-election.

He said: “The president, the C-in-C, gave a proposal to the state where he said that we should allow every incumbent to go for a second term. Do you remember that peace meeting that took place under the chairmanship of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume? And Akume said that you don’t say no to Mr President. So we accepted the proposal but the governor refused the proposal and brought other candidates to contest against the proposal of Mr President.”