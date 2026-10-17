‘If You Eat Once A Day, You’re Good To Go’ – Jide Kosoko Defends Tinubu’s Govt

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, has said a good meal does not have to be costly, and one good meal is enough for the day.

Naija News reports that Kosoko spoke in an interview on the ‘Talk To B’ podcast hosted by his colleague, Biola Adebayo.

While defending President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the thespian said things are not as bad as some Nigerians claim, stressing that people should also look inward and blame traders who raise prices of goods.

Jide Kosoko admitted that many citizens were in pain but appealed to Nigerians to give Tinubu more time to complete what he started.

He said, “When you see people saying, ‘I am hungry, I am hungry,’ go and check the majority of those people saying that before Tinubu came. What were they doing? What were they eating? Every year, things change.

“Things are not as bad as some people made us understand.

“People make money here and there. Some people might still be unlucky, but that is not to say their own time will not come. I’m not saying things are rosy.

“Let’s try and allow Mr President and his team to finish what they started. If you eat once a day and good food, you are good to go.

“We are enemies of ourselves because when they continue to say, ‘Ah, the price is up,’ then who is hiking it? Who is putting it up? Is it not ourselves?

“Even if I am able to japa, don’t I have families, relatives still at home? Nigeria is a great country.”