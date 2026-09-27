We Were Afraid Social Media Would Completely Kick Us Out Of Business – Jide Kosoko

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, has recalled how the rise of social media sparked fears among older entertainment industry practitioners that they would be completely kicked out of their jobs.

Naija News reports that Kosoko made this known during an interview with Punch.

The ace movie star said many people worried that the technology could push them out of business.

However, reflecting on the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI), Kosoko admitted that he was yet to fully understand the technology.

He said, “When social media came, we were afraid. Is this not going to kick us out of business? Is this not going to kick us out completely? But, I must say that eventually, we were able to scale through by virtue of the fact that most of our junior colleagues are computer literate, unlike people like us.

“We eventually used it to our advantage, so we have to thank God for that.

“When I started seeing AI, I still don’t understand it till now.”

In other news, Jide Kosoko has appealed to Nigerians to give President Bola Tinubu more time to address the country’s challenges.

The thespian said it is too early to judge the administration before its policies and reforms have had enough time to produce results.

Speaking during an interview with FeelrightnewsTV, Kosoko compared running a country to constructing a building.

He said no one can fairly decide whether a building project is successful before it is completed, adding that the same approach should apply when assessing a government.

The actor also said President Tinubu, like every other human being, is not perfect and should not be expected to get everything right.

According to him, no leader can completely avoid mistakes while governing a nation.

Kosoko further claimed that many people opposing the current administration were shaping public opinion and influencing what Nigerians, especially young people, think about the government.