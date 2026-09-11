I Didn’t Expect It – Actress Omotunde Reveals What Funke Akindele Did For Her Cancer Treatment

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has offered financial support to her colleague, Omotunde Ogundimu for her cancer treatment.

Naija News reports that Ogundimu announced the support on Instagram.

She expressed gratitude to the actress for reaching out to her and providing a large sum of money towards her medical care.

The actress said Akindele’s gesture came unexpectedly, as she had not anticipated receiving a call or financial assistance from her colleague that morning.

She wrote: “The first call I got this morning was from Funke. Was really surprised cos I wasn’t expecting it. Chaiiiii God is just too good to me ooooo . My wonderful people ęjor ę ba mi dupe gan ni . Pls help me pray for @funkejenifaakindele for blessing me this morning towards my cancer treatment, she gave me huge amount of money ni o haaaaa mi o expect ę oooooooo .

“Iya ibeji God will never forsake you lailai, oni ri ogun aisan loruko Jesu. Aanu ama wa ę ri ni gbogbo ona. You will forever continue to grow from strength to strength, ipa aye koni ka ę o . Modupe gan ni o mo mọ loore .”

The financial assistance comes days after Ogundimu revealed that she had been battling cervical cancer.

The actress opened up about her health condition during an interview with fellow actress Biola Adebayo.

She disclosed that she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2024 after undergoing several medical tests.

According to Ogundimu, receiving the diagnosis was a difficult experience that left her devastated.

She has since had to cope with the physical challenges of the illness as well as its emotional impact.