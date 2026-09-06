‘If You’re At The Same Level With Me, Come Out And Say It’ – Pete Edochie Dares Nollywood Actors

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has declared himself bigger than all his colleagues and challenged anyone who believes they are at the same level to say so publicly.

Naija News reports that Edochie’s comments come amid previous claims by Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade, that he began acting before the ace movie star.

Solade had said that although Edochie was older than him, but he started acting before the veteran actor.

However, while speaking with comedian Isbae U on his online show, Curiosity Made Me Ask, Edochie was asked to name his favourite actor.

In response, Edochie said he could not pick one because he considered himself bigger than all of them.

The thespian also spoke about people who have claimed to be older than him in the industry, saying he had never felt the need to respond to such claims.

He said, “People have been writing that they are older than me in the industry, but I don’t respond.

“Whoever said they are of the same level with me should come out and say it.”

Speaking about being described as a legend, Edochie said he was unsure of what people meant by the term but appreciated the recognition.

He stated, “I don’t know the definition of people’s legend, but I’m glad to be celebrated.”

Pete Edochie also revealed that he was already established professionally before venturing into acting, adding that he eventually retired as a Director of Programmes.