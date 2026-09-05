‘I Was Forced’ – Actress Oluebube Breaks Silence On APC Campaign Appearance

Nollywood actress, Oluebube Obio, has alleged that she was forced to attend an All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign event, claiming that her safety could not be guaranteed.

Naija News reports that the actress made the claim while responding to criticism over videos showing her at the political gathering.

Some Nigerians had questioned why she attended the campaign, prompting Oluebube to explain that there was more to her appearance than what was seen in the videos.

In a social media post, she alleged that she was being blackmailed and said she would reveal those behind it when the time was right.

She also appealed to her supporters to pray for her, saying she felt uncomfortable and stressed during the event.

Oluebube wrote: “I was actually forced to be in such settings, my life and safety is not guaranteed, if you watch the video closely, I myself felt so much discomfort and stressed up.

“When the time is right I will expose the people blackmailing me, the least you can do is to pray for me.”

The actress, however, did not mention the names of those she accused of forcing or blackmailing her and gave no further details about the circumstances surrounding her appearance at the APC campaign.