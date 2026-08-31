Yinka Quadri, Jide Kosoko, Other Nollywood Stars Storm Ogun For Late Ogogo’s Eight-day Prayer

Veteran Nollywood stars, Yinka Quadri, Jide Kosoko, Faithia Balogun, among others, joined the family of late Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, on Monday at the Stadium in Ilaro, Ogun State, for his eighth-day Fidau prayer.

Naija News reported that videos shared on Instagram by EmiraltyAfrica showed guests, family, and friends of the late movie star arriving in large numbers for the ceremony.

The deceased’s daughters, Kira and Lima Taiwo, were also sighted at the event.

Recall that Ogogo died on Sunday, August 23, 2026, at the age of 66 and was buried in Ilaro, his hometown, on August 24, in accordance with Islamic rites, a day after his death was announced.

Meanwhile, Ajoke Taiwo, the first wife of the late Ogogo, has described him as a caring husband who stood by her during difficult periods of her life.

She spoke to journalists at her residence, saying that Ogogo was more than a husband to her.

The widow described him as someone who played the role of both a father and mother in her life.

According to her, Ogogo was her source of strength and meant everything to her.

She said the loss has left a deep pain in her life, adding that she accepts the situation as the will of God even though the loss has been difficult for her to bear.

Taiwo also recalled how deeply Ogogo was affected whenever they had disagreements.

She said he did not like seeing her angry with him and would become so emotionally hurt that it sometimes affected his health.