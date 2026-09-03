Full List Of Nollywood Actors Who Have Died In 2026

The Nigerian film industry has recorded the deaths of several actors and filmmakers in 2026, with veterans who helped shape the country’s television and movie industry as well as younger performers among those lost.

From Yoruba cinema to mainstream Nollywood and Christian productions, the deaths have triggered tributes from colleagues, professional associations, families and fans.

Some died after prolonged illnesses, others after battles with cancer, while a few deaths were attributed to accidents or other circumstances.

Here are 15 Nollywood actors whose deaths have been reported in 2026.

1. Ajara Lasisi — Aunty Ajara

Yoruba actress, Ajara Lasisi, popularly known as Aunty Ajara, died on February 5, 2026, after a prolonged illness.

Her brother, Ridwan Lasisi, confirmed the death after filmmaker Tobi Oladele, popularly known as Tee Mony, initially announced it.

Aunty Ajara became known for comic and supporting characters in Yoruba-language productions. Movies associated with her include Gingerrr, Queen Lateefah, and Isiti.

She was buried on the day she died in accordance with Islamic rites.

2. Bamidele Oluwatope — Okemesi

Actor and content creator, Bamidele Oluwatope, better known as Okemesi, died on February 24.

Okemesi built a following with his energetic comedy and distinctive combination of Yoruba, English and the Ekiti dialect.

His screen credits included Aborisade, Mebamu, The Order, Arewa Okunrin and Eyan Ni Mi.

Reports indicated that he suffered medical complications and subsequently slipped into a coma before his death.

3. Davis Offor — Clarus

Veteran actor, Davis Offor, died on April 6 at the age of 85.

Offor was popularly known as Clarus following his memorable performance as Clarus Mgbeojikwe in the classic television comedy, The New Masquerade.

His portrayal of the mischievous houseboy made him a familiar face to generations of Nigerians who followed the programme.

The role, alongside other memorable characters in the television series, established Offor as one of the recognisable figures from the early years of Nigerian television comedy.

4. Solomon Akiyesi

Veteran Nollywood actor and producer Solomon Akiyesi died in Abuja on April 26, 2026.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) confirmed his death, with reports indicating that the actor died in his sleep.

Akiyesi had a career spanning more than two decades and appeared in numerous productions.

His film credits included Deadly Affair, Heart of a Saint, Desperate Ladies, Pretty Liars, Marry Who You Love and Accidentally Us.

Beyond appearing before the camera, he was also involved in production and activities of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

5. Oby Kechere — Madam Koi Koi

Actress, filmmaker and producer Cecilia Oby Kechere, popularly known as Madam Koi Koi, died on April 27 following a prolonged illness.

Her death was announced by the Directors Guild of Nigeria.

Kechere joined Nollywood in the early 2000s and became particularly popular for portraying Ms Koi Koi in the comedy movie Aki na Ukwa.

She also worked behind the camera as a producer and filmmaker, building a career that lasted more than two decades.

6. Alexx Ekubo

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo died in May at the age of 40, becoming one of the most prominent entertainment industry deaths recorded in Nigeria this year.

Ekubo, who was first runner-up in the 2010 Mr Nigeria competition, went on to establish himself as a familiar face in contemporary Nollywood.

He featured in several productions, including A Man for the Weekend, The Blood Covenant, Devil in Agbada and Afamefuna: An Nwa-Boi Story.

His death triggered widespread tributes from fellow actors, entertainers and fans. His family later disclosed that he died from complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

7. Patrick ‘Energy’ Okoye

Actor, lecturer and theatre practitioner Patrick “Energy” Okoye died in May 2026 at the age of 41.

Apart from acting, Okoye was an academic in the Department of Theatre Arts and Film Studies at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

His creative interests also extended to singing, dancing and choreography.

Among productions associated with him were Midnight Love, Old School, Finding a Wife, The Lion, The Jagaban and Over My Dead Body.

8. Fesogboye Oyewole — Feso Oyewole

The Yoruba movie industry also lost veteran actor Fesogboye Oyewole, popularly known as Feso Oyewole, on May 29.

His family confirmed his death in a statement the following day.

Before the family’s announcement, TAMPAN President Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr Latin, had shared news of the actor’s passing.

Oyewole spent several years in the Yoruba film industry and was regarded as one of the veteran performers who contributed to its development.

9. Adeshina Oshin — Janmole

Yoruba actor and comedian Adeshina Oshin, popularly known as Janmole, died following a road accident in June.

The actor had been involved in the movie industry for decades, having reportedly begun his professional journey in 1989.

He became particularly associated with Jamonle, a production that helped establish his stage identity.

Other productions linked to his career included Agunbaniro, Iyawo Asante, Ogbon Inu and Orogun Adedigba.

10. Omooba Oluwasegun Oyeyemi

Actor Omooba Oluwasegun Oyeyemi died on June 10 at the age of 38.

Oyeyemi was particularly recognised by followers of Nigerian Christian films for appearing in the Mount Zion production Abattoir.

He portrayed Flora’s husband in the popular Christian movie series produced under the Mount Zion Film Productions banner.

The Bowen University Alumni Association announced his death and paid tribute to him as a member of its alumni and drama community.

11. Kola Oyewo

Veteran actor, dramatist and academic Kola Oyewo died on June 12 at the age of 80.

Actor Kunle Afod and his son, Adetoyese Oyewo, confirmed his death.

Oyewo’s career began in the 1960s, when he joined the Oyin Adejobi Theatre Group.

He later became a respected figure in Yoruba theatre and Nigerian cinema, combining acting with an academic career.

He appeared in acclaimed productions such as Saworoide, Koseegbe and O Le Ku, while his work in stage productions also formed an important part of his career.

12. Taiwo Adeshina — Elegbeje Ado

Veteran Yoruba actor and filmmaker Taiwo Adeshina, popularly known as Elegbeje Ado, died on June 29 following a brief illness.

Filmmaker Seun Oloketuyi and actor Kunle Afod confirmed his death.

Adeshina spent more than two decades in the Yoruba movie industry and became known for performances in traditional and historical productions.

His credits included Akeke, Oko Abiku, Kadara Mi and Ageku Abela.

13. Temitope Osoba

Actress and filmmaker Temitope Osoba died on August 5 at the age of 40 after battling breast cancer.

Osoba began acting in 2005 and appeared in several Yoruba-language productions.

Her filmography included Ogun Mi, Gucci Girls, Igboro Ti Daru, Ifedolapo and Accident.

Before establishing herself as an actress, she had worked as a dancer and appeared in music videos. She also moved into movie production and produced Single Ladies.

Osoba had previously spoken publicly about her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

14. Taiwo Hassan — Ogogo

The death of veteran Yoruba actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, on August 23 sent another wave of mourning through Nollywood. He was 66.

Ogogo spent more than four decades in the Nigerian film industry and became one of the most recognisable personalities in Yoruba cinema.

His death came after his daughters, Kaira and Lima Taiwo, publicly sought medical assistance for him as he battled stage-four cancer.

The veteran actor featured in hundreds of productions during a career that made him an influential figure among younger Yoruba actors.

His remains were taken to his hometown of Ilaro, Ogun State, for funeral rites.

15. Atinuke Kareem

Actress Atinuke Remilekun Kareem became one of the latest Nollywood personalities to die in 2026.

The Ogun State chapter of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria announced her death on September 1.

Kareem had been battling breast cancer and had previously appealed publicly for financial assistance to continue her treatment.

During her illness, the actress disclosed that substantial resources had been spent on her treatment, while colleagues and other TAMPAN members also rallied to support her.

Owolabi Ajasa, the TAMPAN Ogun State Executive Governor, announced her death and described it as a painful loss to her family and the entertainment industry.