Ogogo’s Son-In-Law Speaks On Wife Welcoming Baby

Yusuf Lawal, a Nigerian professional footballer and son-in-law of late Nollywood actor, Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, has dismissed reports circulating on social media that his wife, Kira Taiwo, recently gave birth.

The reports had emerged online claiming that Kira welcomed a baby boy, just two days after the death of her father, Ogogo.

However, Lawal denied the report in a disclaimer shared on his Instagram Story Wednesday night, calling the claim false.

The footballer stated, “This is not true.”

Naija News reports that Lawal explained that the viral claim had prompted several calls and messages from concerned relatives and friends seeking clarification from the family.

He appealed to members of the public to refrain from circulating information about his family without verification, particularly as they continue to mourn the death of Ogogo.

He added, “We’ve been receiving calls and messages from family and friends asking about it, so we felt the need to clarify publicly

“At a time when our family is mourning the loss of our father, we kindly ask everyone to stop spreading unverified information about our family.”

Ogogo, a veteran Yoruba actor, died recently after battling an undisclosed illness, with tributes continuing to pour in from colleagues, family members and fans.