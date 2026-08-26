Not True – Ogogo’s Family Denies Reports Of Daughter Giving Birth

The family of late Nollywood actor, Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, has denied reports claiming that his daughter, Shakirat Taiwo, also known as Kira, welcomed a baby boy.

Naija News reports that the clarification came on Wednesday after a video and reports circulated online claiming that Kira had given birth shortly after her father’s burial.

Haleemah Taiwo, another daughter of the late actor, addressed the reports through a post on Instagram.

She explained that the information about her sister giving birth was false and said the family had been receiving calls and messages from relatives and friends seeking clarification.

She also appealed to members of the public to stop spreading information about the family without confirming whether it was genuine.

She said: “DISCLAIMER. Please disregard the information currently circulating that my sister has given birth. This is not true. We have been receiving several calls and messages from friends and family asking about it, so we felt the need to clarify publicly. At a time when our family is mourning the loss of our father, we kindly ask everyone to stop spreading or sharing unverified information about our family. Thank you for your understanding, prayers and for our privacy at this difficult time.”