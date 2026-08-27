Whenever I Got Angry At Ogogo, He Used To Land At The Hospital – Late Actor’s Wife

Ajoke Taiwo, the first wife of late Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan popularly known as Ogogo, has described him as a caring husband who stood by her during difficult periods of her life.

Naija News reports that she spoke to journalists at her residence, saying that Ogogo was more than a husband to her.

The widow described him as someone who played the role of both a father and mother in her life.

According to her, Ogogo was her source of strength and meant everything to her.

She said the loss has left a deep pain in her life, adding that she accepts the situation as the will of God even though the loss has been difficult for her to bear.

Taiwo also recalled how deeply Ogogo was affected whenever they had disagreements.

She said he did not like seeing her angry with him and would become so emotionally hurt that it sometimes affected his health.

He said: “I am Ajoke Taiwo, the first wife of Ogogo. He was a very good man, a caring husband and he truly loved me. He was like a father and mother to me. He stood by me during the times of trial. He was my everything.

“What God took from me is so big and it really hurt me but I can’t question Him. This is a wound that can never heal. He never wanted me to get angry at him. Whenever I got extremely angry, he used to land at the hospital because he would be so hurt.”