‘Yorubas Are Crossing Over To Write Igbo Stories And Making Mess Of It’ – Francis Duru

Veteran Nollywood actor, Francis Duru, has lamented the inability of Igbos to dominate the film industry with indigenous stories, despite being at the forefront in the early stages.

Naija News reports Duru made this known during an interview on Gbam, aired on the Yan Content Factory YouTube channel on Friday.

The movie star explained that the Yorubas overtook the Igbos in Nollywood because they are better organised and more supportive.

Despite people of Yoruba extraction, such as Herbert Ogunde, being widely recognised as early pioneers of the film industry in Nigeria in the 1950s, Duru insisted that Nollywood was born when people of Igbo extraction introduced home video into the Nigerian film market in the 1990s and early 2000s.

According to him, Yoruba movie producers and writers are currently writing Igbo stories and making a mess of who the Igbo are.

He said, “The Yorubas epitomise the saying, ‘Charity begins at home.’ We need to learn from them. If you don’t protect and project your own, who will do it?

“We [Igbos] created Nollywood, but if you go to Netflix today, you hardly see one movie that speaks of Igbo heritage. But the Yorubas, on the other hand, created opportunities for themselves and utilised them.

“Igbos failed to learn because of their individualistic mentality. You think you are the big man, so you are self-centred. But you forget that a time will come when you need to be expansive.

“You need to be proactive and ask yourself, ‘There is a new market space; why am I not there?’ Most of the persons who pioneered Nollywood were mere traders. So, you created something, and some people saw the gold in it, got together, called their people who have the ‘do’, and they invested in it. The Yorubas protected their own.

“Don’t get angry with them. These are people who saw their own and protected their own. What happened to you? Igbos have many great men in Nigeria.

“When was the last time you saw the epic of one of these great men? We have great writers who are now writing for the Yorubas. You even see the Yorubas crossing over to write Igbo stories like ‘Ahamefuna’ and making a mess of who we are.”