‘Undergoing BBL Because Of Man Is A Waste Of Time’ – Nollywood Actress, Hilda Dokubo

Veteran Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo, has spoken about the growing trend of Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery, saying women, especially aspiring actresses, should not feel pressured to seek validation through their physical appearance.

Naija News reports that Hilda, during an interview with Punch, said young ladies altering their bodies to attract attention or impress men are wasting their time.

The movie star also questioned why women should subject themselves to painful and expensive procedures for the sake of men who might not appreciate the changes.

She said, “People who enhance their bodies because they don’t have self-worth or need to build their confidence, if it is going to help you achieve that, and it is something you can afford without hurting anyone, it is your prerogative.

“But if you think the only reason for reworking your body is because you want to show men shege, which men are you showing shege? If you ask these men to choose between a natural body and BBL, which would you take? If you ask 10 men, nine will tell you natural body.

“So, if it is because of a man that you are doing BBL, you are just wasting your time. Have you heard of any man who decided that because of a woman, he is going to cut any part of his body?”

Dokubo urged women to understand that their bodies would naturally change as they passed through different stages of life, including puberty, pregnancy, motherhood and menopause.

She encouraged women to focus on their dreams and live fulfilling lives rather than constantly seeking approval based on their appearance.

She added, “In a woman’s life, there are phases, and every phase comes with its peculiar challenges. You are the one who will decide how to recreate your situation so that no phase of your life brings you down and no phase makes you begin to think that you need anyone’s approval to be a contented human being or a happy woman.

“You don’t need to do this because you want to show everybody, or because that is the only way you can find peace. These are the phases in your life that God has made, and there is nothing you can do about it.

“Live a very happy life, be contented with yourself and pursue your dreams. Every woman is bigger than her body. The body is just a small thing.”

Hilda Dokubo also cautioned against attributing the crash of marriages to women who had undergone body enhancement procedures, adding that women should not be blamed for marital failures simply because they chose to alter their appearances.

She stated, “I don’t think that it is also right to associate what they are doing with the reason for leaving their marriage. I don’t think so.”