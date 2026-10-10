‘America Trained Me, But Nigeria Made Me’ – Nollywood Actress, Shaffy Bello

Nollywood actress, Shaffy Bello, has dismissed suggestions of relocating abroad, describing Nigeria as home and the place that shaped her life.

Naija News reports that Shaffy Bello, during a panel discussion at “20+ Years in the Media: Real Talk with Kike @7,” said, “America trained me, but Nigeria made me.”

Responding to a question about what could give young people hope as they build careers in Nigeria, Bello said she still sees opportunities in the country despite its difficulties.

He stated, “I pray I never get the opportunity, as they call it, to go back. Yes, you’ll say because I’ve done it before. I’ve been there before. Yes, I agree with that. But because of the opportunities that I’ve seen in this country, and I am still seeing, I don’t ever want to go back. This is home, this is where it is.”

The thespian acknowledged the frustrations many Nigerians face, including challenges with electricity, education, and healthcare, but urged young people to invest in themselves and use the opportunities around them.

Shaffy Bello also advised young people to stay authentic and committed to their craft, stressing that those qualities have sustained her career.

She said, “Look within yourself, what do you have to offer? What is in your hands? Whatever it is that is in your hands to offer, study, learn and prove yourself worthy of it.

“For me to be here for so many years, first of all, I have to be authentic to who I am. If you lie, you keep having to remember the lies, if you tell the truth, it’s easy.”

Bello added that faith had also been central to her life, urging young people to “hold God tight” as they pursued their ambitions.