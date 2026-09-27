‘Iyami Da?’ – Kamo State Reacts As Funke Akindele Clears Air On Alleged Rift

Renowned Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has thrown her weight behind Kamo State’s debut cinema movie, Starlomo, days after her absence from the film’s Lagos premiere sparked speculation about their relationship.

Naija News reports that Kamo, born Akinyoola Ayoola, is a popular Nigerian content creator, comedian, skit maker, and actor.

Akindele took to 𝕏 on Saturday to congratulate Kamo State and the filmmaker, Kayode Kasum, while encouraging her followers to see the movie in cinemas.

“STARLOMO… Let’s go see a good movie this weekend,” she wrote.

“Congratulations @kamo_state @kayodekasum. I wish you all the best at the box office.

“#starlomothemovie is now showing in all cinemas nationwide. Go see it!”

Kamo State responded by thanking Akindele for her continued support.

“Iyami Da? Iyami Re ooo, Thank you for supporting me always ma, I’m grateful Mama,” he wrote.

Akindele’s absence from the Lagos premiere on September 20 had led to speculation on social media that something might be wrong between the two entertainers.

He, however, dismissed the reports, explaining that Akindele was outside the country when the premiere took place.

“I woke up to see different opinions online about Iyamii and myself,” he wrote.

“Please we’re on good terms. She missed my premiere simply because she wasn’t in the country and nothing more to it, so please don’t assume otherwise.”

The latest show of support from Akindele comes days after Kamo addressed the speculation.

Kamo is regarded as one of Akindele’s protégés and has previously spoken warmly about their relationship.

In May, the actor described his relationship with the filmmaker and actress as a divine blessing and a major turning point in his career.

His latest movie, Starlomo, marks his debut in cinema. The film was released nationwide on Friday.

Kamo began his entertainment career as a skit maker alongside his former partner, Ozain, as part of the comedy duo Nepa Boys.

He later started his solo career before moving into acting.

He has featured in several projects, including Warlord, Behind The Scenes, Abanisete, Adunni, Everybody Loves Jenifa and Labake Olododo.

With Starlomo now showing across cinemas nationwide, Akindele’s public endorsement adds to the support surrounding Kamo’s first cinema project.