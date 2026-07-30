Because Of How She Treated Me On Set….- Kamo State Opens Up On Rumoured Rift With Funke Akindele

Popular Nigerian skit maker Akinyoola Ayoola, also known as Kamo State, has cleared the air over claims that he is no longer close to actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele.

Naija News reports that he said there is no disagreement between them, explaining that they have simply become busier with their different careers, making it harder to appear together as often as before.

Kamo spoke on the matter during an interview with BBC Yoruba on Wednesday after rumours spread that their relationship had broken down because they were no longer being seen together regularly.

He explained that he had admired Funke Akindele long before they met.

According to him, she had always been someone he looked up to in the entertainment industry.

Their first meeting happened on the set of Everybody Loves Jenifa, where he said her kind treatment made him begin calling her “mummy.”

Kamo said Akindele later noticed his dedication and commitment to work.

This opened the door for him to feature in more of her productions, including Ayetoro and Behind the Scene, helping to strengthen their working relationship.

He said: “Before I met her, she had been like a role model to me; I love her very much. The first time I saw her in person was on the set of Everybody Loves Jenifa. Because of how she treated me on set, I started calling her mummy.

“We are still together, even closer. But now she is very busy with her December project, which didn’t give her a chance. I am also not the same as I used to be last year, and her prayer is that I should also always be called to work on projects. There is no fight; don’t let people paint what doesn’t exist.”