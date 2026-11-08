Influencer Ignored Me, Rejected My Paid Promo For Movie – Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress cum filmmaker, Funke Akindele, has recalled how a social media influencer ignored and rejected her offer to pay for promotional content for her 2024 movie, ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’.

Naija News reports that Funke made this known during a panel session at the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND).

Funke Akindele said she was initially reluctant to reach out to the unnamed influencer but eventually decided to send a message seeking collaboration for her film.

According to the thespian, she waited for several days before receiving a response that the influencer’s management was not interested in the proposed collaboration.

Funke said the experience did not discourage her from pursuing promotional partnerships, stressing that she had learnt to handle rejection without allowing it to affect her.

The filmmaker said she later came across claims that she had blocked someone because of the disagreement, but she did not provide details about the influencer.

She said, “There was this influencer I reached out to, I sent a message to them that I would like to create content. One, two, three… for almost a week. And I did not want to send this message, this was during ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ but I tried and I was like let me send it, so I sent it.

“The person was like ‘I am sorry, my management does not want me to do this’. And I was like ‘I would pay’ but the person ignored me. Then months after, I read that I blocked somebody because of this.

“I didn’t let it affect me. I embraced it. I didn’t go and reply. I just said, God, take control. I got back to it.”