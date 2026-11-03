We Were Given 24 Hours To Announce Our Wedding Else… – Ibrahim Suleiman Opens Up

Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Suleiman, has recalled how a journalist learned of their wedding and forced them to make a statement.

Naija News reports that Suleiman, who tied the knot in 2018 with Nollywood actress, Ihuoma Linda Ejiofor, in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, said he and his wife never planned to publicly announce their wedding.

According to him, he and Linda Ejiofor tied the knot a week before the announcement and kept everything under wraps.

Unfortunately, a journalist reached out, saying his sources had confirmed they were married and gave them 24-hours to make the announcement or he would run a story on it.

According to the movie star, after the call, he said his wife agreed to control their narrative by announcing their wedding.

Suleiman said even his father-in-law agreed, noting they had kept things too quiet, and it was time to let the cat out of the bag.

He said, “A journalist called us and said I like you guys, but I see what is going on. My sources have confirmed it. He said he would give us 24 hours and then his team would run the stories.

“When my wife called me, she said we have to own our narrative.

“We spoke to our father-in-law, and he also noted how our friends and inner circles have tried to keep our wedding secrets, and it is time to let it out.”

Opening up about the love he shares with his wife, Ibrahim Suleiman said she is the one he can vouch for who can give up everything for him.

The actor also disclosed that his greatest fear was ending up like his father, who abandoned him at a young age.