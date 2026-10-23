‘Heartbreaking Loss’ – Mercy Johnson, Kanayo, Kate Henshaw, Others Mourn Francis Duru

Nollywood actors have mourned the death of their colleague, Francis Duru, describing the demise as a tragic and heartbreaking loss of a talented performer whose contributions to the film industry will be remembered.

Naija News reports that Duru died on Friday at the age of 57 after a brief illness, barely two years after he lost his 15-year-old son, Ifeanyi.

In response, many Nollywood stars have taken to their social media pages to pay tribute to the deceased.

Veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, in a post via his Instagram page, described Duru as a complete actor and one of Nigeria’s most versatile and prolific performers.

He wrote, “A consummate actor has left the stage. One of the most flexible, prolific performers Nigeria ever produced. Rest in peace, my brother.”

Also, Nollywood actress, Stephanie Linus, described Duru’s death as tragic and heartbreaking, praying for strength for his family.

She wrote, “Such a tragic and heartbreaking loss. May God grant his family the strength and fortitude to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace. RIP Francis Duru.”

Similarly, actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie said she was too overwhelmed by the loss to find words.

She stated, “Too tired and speechless about this loss.”

In her tribute to Duru, actress Kate Henshaw reflected on the brevity of life and prayed for the repose of his soul.

She said, “Like a flame gone out, so are our lives when it all ends. God grant him eternal rest and comfort his family.”

Francis Duru gained popularity after playing Ahanna in Amaka Igwe’s classic film, ‘Rattlesnake’, and built a career spanning over three decades in the Nollywood industry.