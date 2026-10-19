I Left School To Save My Father’s Business – Yinka Quadri Reveals Why He Quit Education

Veteran Nollywood actor Yinka Quadri has revealed that he voluntarily left school at a young age to help his father manage the family business and resolve a disagreement involving a relative.

Naija News reports that the actor explained that his decision was motivated by his desire to ease the pressure on his father, who had become dependent on a relative working in the family’s trading business.

Quadri shared the experience during an interview on the African A-List Podcast, published on YouTube on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

He explained that his father never forced him to abandon his education, as he made the decision himself after realising the difficulties his family was facing.

According to the actor, the situation involved his late uncle’s son, who had been sent to work with his father to learn the family’s trading business.

Their parents had agreed that the young man would spend 10 years learning the trade before returning to his own family.

He said: “I decided to leave school because I wanted to help my father manage the family business. My father depended heavily on my uncle’s son to run the business because he had spent many years learning the trade. Our parents agreed that he would spend 10 years learning the business before returning to his family. By the time I decided to leave school, he had already spent 16 years working with my father instead of the 10 years they initially agreed on. My father had become so attached to him that he treated him almost like his own son.”