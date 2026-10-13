‘Disrespect To My Family’ – Okey Bakassi Speaks On Rumours Of Marriage Divorce

Ace Nigerian comedian cum Nollywood actor, Okey Bakassi, has dismissed reports that his marriage has collapsed.

Naija News reports that, over the weekend, rumours circulated online that Okey Bakassi has divorced his wife.

The report alleged that the actor’s wife had relocated to the United States to study nursing, while he remained in Nigeria, working and sending money to support her education for 15 years, before she allegedly asked for a divorce.

Reacting in a video shared on his social media handles, Bakassi described the report as fake news and an attempt to disrespect him and his family.

According to him, the false report triggered calls from friends, family members, and fans worldwide, seeking to confirm the state of his marriage.

The movie star insisted that he and his wife are still together, adding that his wife and children are the most important people in his life.

He said, “While I was on set today filming a new movie with my colleagues, someone was busy on social media trying to disrespect me and my family. Someone went on social media and created an article with my name, my picture and that of my wife, alleging that we have gone our separate ways.

“And since then, friends, family and fans have been calling me from all over the world, calling my wife with this troubling news.

“Please, let me say to our friends, family and fans, my wife and I, we are still together. God forbid anything will ever happen to us. Everyone knows that my wife and family are very special to me; we just celebrated our 25th wedding anniversary.”