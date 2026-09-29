 Skip to content
Entertainment

I Feel Safer In That Lane – Ramsey Nouah Reveals Why He Stays Away From The Spotlight 

Published
By Doris Ijeoma Israel
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Ramsey Nouah
Ramsey Nouah

Key Takeaways

  • Veteran Nollywood actor, Ramsey Nouah, said he deliberately stays away from the spotlight because he feels safer working quietly in the background.
  • Ramsey Nouah, speaking on TVC Entertainment, said he is more comfortable keeping his personal life away from public attention while focusing on his acting work.
  • Ramsey Nouah said he promotes only his jobs and new roles, adding that he came to discuss his character, Tornado, not himself.

Veteran Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah has explained why he prefers to stay away from the spotlight despite his long and successful career in the Nigerian film industry.

Naija News reports that the actor, who has remained one of the familiar faces in Nollywood for more than two decades, said he is more comfortable keeping his personal life away from public attention.

Nouah made this known during an interview on TVC Entertainment, where he discussed his decision to maintain a low profile and focus more on his acting work than on himself.

The actor explained that working quietly in the background allows him to concentrate better and gives him a sense of comfort.

He also made a distinction between promoting his projects and seeking attention for himself.

According to him, whenever he has a new movie or role to promote, he is willing to speak about the project and the character he plays.

However, he does not see the need to make his private life part of the promotion.

He said: “It is, kind of. I’m able to work better with just being in the low, in the background than upfront. I feel safer in that lane. If I have a work or a job, I’ll promote the job. It is not about promoting myself, it is about the work. That’s why I am here to talk about the character I play, Tornado.”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.