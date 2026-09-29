I Feel Safer In That Lane – Ramsey Nouah Reveals Why He Stays Away From The Spotlight 

Veteran Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah has explained why he prefers to stay away from the spotlight despite his long and successful career in the Nigerian film industry.

Naija News reports that the actor, who has remained one of the familiar faces in Nollywood for more than two decades, said he is more comfortable keeping his personal life away from public attention.

Nouah made this known during an interview on TVC Entertainment, where he discussed his decision to maintain a low profile and focus more on his acting work than on himself.

The actor explained that working quietly in the background allows him to concentrate better and gives him a sense of comfort.

He also made a distinction between promoting his projects and seeking attention for himself.

According to him, whenever he has a new movie or role to promote, he is willing to speak about the project and the character he plays.

However, he does not see the need to make his private life part of the promotion.

He said: “It is, kind of. I’m able to work better with just being in the low, in the background than upfront. I feel safer in that lane. If I have a work or a job, I’ll promote the job. It is not about promoting myself, it is about the work. That’s why I am here to talk about the character I play, Tornado.”