Peter Mbah Appoints Nollywood Actress, 100 Others As Aides (Full List)

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has appointed popular Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo and 100 others as Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants.

Naija News reports that the appointments were announced on Monday in a public service announcement signed by the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia.

According to the statement, the appointments comprise seven Special Advisers, six Senior Special Assistants and 88 Special Assistants, with all the appointments taking effect immediately.

Rachael Okonkwo was appointed Senior Special Assistant on Film and Creative Industry Development.

The other Senior Special Assistants are Barr. Okey Ude, who was appointed Senior Special Assistant on Inter-Party and Mobilisation; Hon. Chinedu Chukwunwike, Senior Special Assistant on Party Monitoring; Barr. Peter Chukwujekwu Ogbe, Senior Special Assistant on Legal and Regulatory Compliance; Chukwudi Ozoeluba, Senior Special Assistant on Boundary and Land Dispute Resolution; and Frank Udemezue, Senior Special Assistant on Small and Medium Enterprise Development.

The seven Special Advisers appointed by the governor are Chief S.N.C. Nwagu, Special Adviser on Conflict Resolution and Mediation; Hon. Dr Fidelis Odo, Special Adviser on Inter-Governmental Affairs and Co-ordination; Augustine Okoli, Special Adviser on Policy Affairs and Analysis; Hon. Pedro Nwankwo, Special Adviser on Stakeholders Relations and Community Affairs; Chimezie Nkwuo, Special Adviser on Economic Development; Chief Vitalis Okonkwo, Special Adviser on Grassroots Coordination; and Peter Andy Omeje, Special Adviser on Commerce and Business Development.

The Special Assistants include Hon. Alachi Aaron Onu, Special Assistant on Forest Protection and Conservation; Ugwu Emmanuel Chima, Special Assistant on Market Maintenance and Sanitation; Dr Okwoigwe Modestus Ndubuisi, Special Assistant on Health Facility Maintenance; Hon. Okechukwu Agu, Special Assistant on Environmental Protection; Ozor Ejike Okpe, Special Assistant on Enlightenment and Communication; Solomon Gwiyi, Special Assistant on Publications and Documentation; Cornelius Ugwu, Special Assistant on Town Union Co-ordination; Hon. Romanus Ugwu, Special Assistant on Market Decongestion; Hon. Gab Onu, Special Assistant on Market Sanitation; Prince Lawrence Ugwu, Special Assistant on Road Infrastructure Maintenance; Ugwunnadi Pius Nwabueze, Special Assistant on Grassroots and Rural Integration; Timothy Chukwuemeka Nnaji, Special Assistant on Community Youth Engagement and Development; and Nick Nnaji, Special Assistant on Town Union Matters.

Others are Mrs Eucharia Anunobi, Special Assistant on Women Mobilisation, Enugu-North Zone; Aneke Ogbonna Ajie, Special Assistant on Community Engagement; Christian Ede, Special Assistant on Government House Matters; Pastor Emeka Ogbonna, Special Assistant on Humanitarian Band and Entertainment; Chidi Udo, Special Assistant on Inter-State Relations; Engr. Egbonwonu Jude Chikezie, Special Assistant on Infrastructure Monitoring and Maintenance; Emma Ogbonna, Special Assistant on Civic Education and Voter Awareness; Ali Stanley Osita, Special Assistant on Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs; Hon. Onuora Udeanugwo, Special Assistant on Cooperative Development and Empowerment; Sunday Ignatius Okafor, Special Assistant on Political and Grassroots Mobilisation; Barr. Chika Nzelu, Special Assistant on Non-Indigene Relations; Hon. Ugwuoke Emeka Sylvanus, Special Assistant on Environmental Management; Miss Domitila Chidimma Ozioko, Special Assistant on Public Engagement and Advocacy; Hon. Emmanuel Ugwu, Special Assistant on Human Development; Nnadia Ajima Nwodo, Special Assistant on Ecological Management; and Peter Oramalu, Special Assistant on Urban Beautification.

Also appointed are Sabastine Ngwu, Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment; Mr Titus Ike Olu, Special Assistant on Public Awareness and Sensitisation; Mr Jude Aniogbo, Special Assistant on Industrial Harmony; Romanus Agada, Special Assistant on Public Advocacy; Onogwu Festus Chibuike, Special Assistant on Community Development; Ugwuja Emmanuel Okeke, Special Assistant on Public Engagement; Barr. Nnabuike Nwodo, Special Assistant on Public Utilities (North); Ugwu Ikechukwu, Special Assistant on Inter-Party Affairs; Ugwu Franklin Izuchukwu, Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment and Orientation; Aniagor Sunday Okechukwu, Special Assistant on Cultural Orientation; Tobias Ogbonna Onuh, Special Assistant on Rural Development; Abugu Sabastine Ekene, Special Assistant on Social Orientation; Ugwu Cletus, Special Assistant on Public Communication; Engr. Onyeka Solomon, Special Assistant on Public Participation and Inclusion; Hon. Innocent Anayo Eze, Special Assistant on Youth Engagement; Okwo Emeka Robert, Special Assistant on Environment; Hon. Fred Ozoilo, Special Assistant on Training and Strategy; and Celestine Ikeana, Special Assistant on Youth Development.

The list also includes Mr Christian Njeke, Special Assistant on Capacity Building; Hon. Mark Ogbonna, Special Assistant on Community Building; Chuma Dilibe Esq., Special Assistant on Technology and Innovation; Engr. Ugwu Uchenna, Special Assistant on Youth Empowerment and Skills Development; Hon. Ikerionwu Eze, Special Assistant on Digital Innovation; Dr Cordelia Idoko, Special Assistant on Gender Co-ordination and Empowerment; Com. Mike Okenwa, Special Assistant on Grassroots Sports Development; Prince Ifeanyi Onuora, Special Assistant on National Orientation; Gabriel Igwe, Special Assistant on Community Enlightenment and Outreach; Uche Ezugwu, Special Assistant on Environmental and Sanitation; Ozioko Theophilus, Special Assistant on Youth Engagement; Igwe Ifebuche Cyprian, Special Assistant on Protocol; Peter Chibuzor Nwaekemezie, Special Assistant on Market Orientation; Mrs Eucharia Ani, Special Assistant on Gender Advocacy; Hon. Solomon Egbo, Special Assistant on Contact and Mobilisation; Obinna Augustine Okenwa, Special Assistant on Youth and Sports; Engr. Wilson Ogbonna, Special Assistant on Monitoring and Evaluation; and Paul Nwodo, Special Assistant on Government Communication.

Others are Chukwudi Nwatu, Special Assistant on Social Media; Blessing Ugwoke, Special Assistant on Women Mobilisation; Prince Nonso Nnaji, Special Assistant on Youth Alliance; Barr. Francis Anurika Ani, Special Assistant on Social Engagement; Hon. Ngene Chijioke Oscar, Special Assistant on Urban Renewal and Beautification; Hon. Okwudili Onuora, Special Assistant on Security Intelligence; Maduako Ikenna Philip, Special Assistant on Regional Integration; Ngozi Itanyi, Special Assistant on Grassroots Women Coordination; Agbo Kinsley Okechukwu A., Special Assistant on Stakeholders Engagement; Chekwube Henry Ogbodo, Special Assistant on Youth Mobilisation; Chukwuma Prince Uche, Special Assistant on Grassroots Mobilisation; Kingsley Chekwube Ude, Special Assistant on Media Relations; Onwuka Toti Miracle, Special Assistant on Special Duties; Chukwudi Ozor, Special Assistant on Project Monitoring; Mama Onyebuchi Emmanuel, Special Assistant on Public Affairs; Eze Godwin, Special Assistant on Inter-Party Relationship and Management; Ishienyi Olisaemeka, Special Assistant on Social Welfare and Community Relations; Chief Robert Alum, Special Assistant on Rural Development and Livelihood; Humphrey Madu, Special Assistant on Political Liaison; Uroko Innocent, Special Assistant on Inter-Governmental Affairs; Ifeanyi Ani, Special Assistant on Community Mobilisation; Chikezie Aga, Special Assistant on Civic Values and National Re-orientation; and Surv. Julius Nshiodo, Special Assistant on Rural Surveys and Land Development.