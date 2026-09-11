‘Our Greatest Investment’ – Mbah Sends Important Message To Enugu Youths

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has highlighted some of his administration’s efforts to expand opportunities for young people in the state, including the development of Enugu Talent City and the Artificial Intelligence Institute.

Mbah also pointed to the concession of Akanu Ibiam International Airport and other partnerships as part of efforts to improve connectivity and create more opportunities for farmers, exporters, businesses and professionals in the state.

Naija News reports that the governor spoke through the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, at the Peter Eze Youth Connect programme organized by the Federal Character Commission (FCC) in Enugu.

Mbah said his administration was focused on investing in education, skills, innovation and other areas that could make young people more competitive.

He cited the partnership between the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Enugu State Government to transform the Federal Government’s Digital Industrial Park into Enugu Talent City and an Artificial Intelligence Institute.

According to him, the project is expected to help develop skills and create opportunities for young people in the technology sector.

Mbah also highlighted the concession of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, saying the development would improve connectivity for farmers, exporters, businesses and professionals in the state.

The governor further pointed to opportunities that have allowed young people from the South-East to take part in technical and skills-development programmes in China.

He said the knowledge and expertise acquired through such programmes could help boost businesses, employment and innovation when the beneficiaries return.

Mbah said the state government considers investment in people important to Enugu’s development.

“Our greatest long-term investment must therefore be in people, who are educated, skilled, innovative, productive and globally competitive,” he said.

He added that his administration wanted to create an environment where young people could build their future in Enugu while also competing globally.

“We want an Enugu where a young person can say, ‘I can build my future here, and from here I can reach the world,’” Mbah said.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, Ayo Omidiran, declared that Federal Government employment opportunities were open to all qualified Nigerians and warned that such jobs were not for sale.

She said the commission would not allow any government agency to deny a state its fair share of employment opportunities.

Omidiran urged young Nigerians to apply for vacancies whenever they were advertised rather than assume that recruitment outcomes had already been predetermined.

Earlier, the convener of the programme, Mr. Peter Eze, urged youths to reject the belief that Federal Government jobs were already shared before vacancies were advertised.

Eze encouraged young people to prepare themselves, apply for genuine opportunities and report anyone demanding money or gratification in exchange for government employment.