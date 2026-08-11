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NSC, Enugu Set For August Inspection Ahead Of 2026 National Sports Festival

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By Ernest Victor
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The 2026 National Sports Festival logo.
The 2026 National Sports Festival logo.

Preparations for the 23rd National Sports Festival, tagged the Coal City Games 2026, have entered another key phase as the National Sports Commission and the Enugu State Government intensify efforts ahead of the multi-sport event.

The Main Organising Committee of the 2026 National Sports Festival will arrive in Enugu on August 25 for a two-day inspection of competition and training venues, accommodation, transport and logistics facilities, and other critical infrastructure. The inspection will take place on August 26 and 27, before the Local Organising Committee unveils the official Coal City Games 2026 logo and mascot on August 28.

Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC) and Chairman of the Main Organising Committee, Hon. Bukola Olopade, will lead the NSC delegation. The inspection will also allow the MOC and LOC to review the progress of preparations, identify areas that need attention and agree on measures to ensure all facilities and operational structures are delivered on schedule.

The NSC said the inspection is part of its continued engagement with the Enugu State Government and is aimed at ensuring the Games meet the required standards. The Sports Commission expressed confidence that the joint efforts of both committees would lead to a successful hosting of the 23rd National Sports Festival.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: [email protected]

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