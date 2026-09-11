We Have Never Seen A Govt Like That Of Peter Mbah – ADC Raises Alarm

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Enugu State has accused Governor Peter Mbah of imposing heavy financial burdens on residents.

Naija News reports that the party made the allegation in a statement signed by Paul Anigbogu on behalf of the ADC Media Team to mark the commencement of its campaign for the 2027 governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

According to the ADC, Mbah has imposed a ruthless and inhuman tax regime on residents of the state.

The ADC said Mbah’s tax regime was unprecedented in Enugu State’s 35-year history.

The party also accused the governor of embarking on massive demolitions in Enugu and Nsukka under the guise of urban renewal, alleging that the exercise destroyed businesses and livelihoods.

It specifically cited the demolition of Old Park in Enugu and Ogige Market in Nsukka, claiming that hundreds of traders were displaced.

The ADC further claimed that taxes, utility rates, business premises charges and property taxes were subsequently increased significantly, describing the policies as a burden on residents and businesses.

“Mbah’s government, rather than create wealth, created misery everywhere in Enugu State by imposing a heavy tax burden on the people who have been struggling since May 29, 2023, when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the removal of the fuel subsidy in his inauguration speech.

“We have never seen a government like that of Mbah,” the party said.

On the governor’s unveiling of a book on his administration’s projects and milestones, the ADC questioned the need for such an exercise if the projects had significantly impacted residents.

“If he executed projects that impacted the lives of the people positively, there was no need for him to spend the limited resources of the state to advertise them in a book,” it said.

The party also accused Mbah of failing to fulfil his 2023 campaign promise to restore potable water supply in Enugu within 180 days of assuming office.